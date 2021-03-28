LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some of the best bull riders in the world took over the KFC Yum! Center this weekend.
For the first time in eight years, the Professional Bull Riders (PBR) competition rode back into Louisville Sunday for two socially-distanced sold out shows.
Fans were required to wear masks and their temperatures were taken. Those in attendance were also spaced out.
Thirty of the biggest names in PBR tried to hold on tight for eight seconds for fans who traveled from all over the country to watch the sport.
"It's just exciting, man. These guys are putting their life on the line every time they step out there so it's exciting," Cody Winchell, a bull riding fan said.
The PBR World Championship will take place in Las Vegas in November.
