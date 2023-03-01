LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A program that began as a pilot for Louisville in 2019 continues to grow. The Goodwill "Another Way" program focuses on the city's homeless community by helping connect individuals to services and resources many are looking for.
That includes people like Chris, a man who said he lives on Louisville's streets. He said he was born and raised in the city. He said he's currently staying under a viaduct.
"I've been homeless off and on since I was 12," Chris said. "More on than off but this rip, probably about six to eight months."
Chris said he's worked with the Another Way program multiple times now and believes in its mission.
"I've always had a great experience every time I come. They've helped me a lot the short time period that I've been with them. They've helped me with some resources I needed and they follow through," he said.
On Wednesday, Chris and several others from the city's homeless community were giving back by picking up litter. This is one of the ways the program works to get involved in the city and let people know about the help that's available.
"We work Monday through Thursday, going to the corners -- I say going to the highways and the byways and the corners and the camps -- and really helping people that really need help," explained Sharon Allgeier, program manager for Another Way.
Allgeier said the program began about four years ago in Louisville as a pilot with Goodwill and Metro Government to assist the homeless community. According to previous reporting, it's based off a program in Spokane, Washington.
The program started small in Louisville with just one van. Now, it's expanded to three vans and seven staff members.
"It was successful so much to where the Metro Council and Goodwill decided to keep the program going," Allgeier said. "About six or seven months ago, Goodwill was given another $1 million to keep the Another Way program going."
The Another Way vans show up at homeless camps and shelters across the city to pick up people who want to work for a few hours. Anyone who comes along gets a meal, $50, and help connecting with resources.
"They're just looking for programs and services," said Allgeier. "A lot of them just don't know where to go, so we assist with that."
"I think the city does a lot, honestly," said Chris. "If you want the help it's out there, it's just a matter of finding out where to go."
Wednesday, those with Another Way were asking participants if they needed help with documents like IDs.
Chris said the assistance is appreciated.
"It's hard to get help, and once you're in this environment, it's hard to get out," he said. "Everything involved: the telephone, lack of being clean for a job interview, oversleeping for things when you're out on the street, which I am, so."
Chris said he's working on getting his birth certificate, which could help him with employment. His goal is to get off the streets and into a place he can call his own.
"I've always typically had a job throughout my whole life, but that's not a problem," he said. "Mine has been housing, a key, somewhere I can call home."
District 21 Councilwoman Betsy Ruhe picked up litter Wednesday morning along with Chris and several others. It was her district that was receiving the help cleaning up.
Ruhe said her goal as a councilwoman is to make everyone in the community feel like they belong.
"I've spoken with many of the unhoused people in our neighborhood and they're basically good people on hard times," Ruhe said.
Those with Another Way said the program is changing lives. Allgeier said several people have been able to get jobs after following through with the resources the program offers.
"I see this growing out to E-town, Lexington, just different areas," Allgeier said. "I think this is the best thing we've ever done."
"Show love," Chris agreed. "Don't give up on people. We need help."
Copyright 2023 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.