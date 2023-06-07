LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A proposed federal bill would expand the boundaries of Mammoth Cave.
According to a news release, the Mammoth Cave National Park Boundary Adjustment Act has been introduced by Kentucky U.S. Representative Brett Guthrie and U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell, in the U.S. House and U.S. Senate.
McConnell's office said the bill would, "expand Mammoth Cave National Park to protect wildlife, preserve cultural heritage, and bring more tourism to this national park in Kentucky's Second District."
The bill would authorize the park to acquire 980 acres of land, including the Green River watershed. It would also acquire critical habitat land, currently owned by The Nature Conservancy. That land holds a number of cave passages, including Coach Cave and James Cave, that include a number of prehistoric and historic artifacts, according to the news release.
"As the world's largest known cave system full of biodiversity and history, Mammoth Cave National Park is not only a treasure to the Commonwealth of Kentucky, but also a treasure to the entire world," Guthrie said, in a statement. "After discussions with Mammoth Cave National Park leadership and the local community, I introduced a bill to allow the park to acquire specific land to put cultural heritage artifacts and habitats under the care and expertise of the Mammoth Cave National Park Service. I'm proud to partner with Leader McConnell on this effort to expand Mammoth Cave National Park for National Park Service employees and volunteers to conserve and people to enjoy for generations to come."
The expansion of the park is expected to draw more tourism dollars to the community.
"Kentucky is lucky to be home to an abundance of natural treasures, among them, Mammoth Cave National Park," McConnell said, in a statement. "This extensive cave network has been inspiring Kentuckians and drawing visitors from all corners of the globe for generations. Beyond its role in driving tourism to our Commonwealth, the park also plays a crucial role in the region's economic growth, supporting good jobs for the people of Kentucky."
