LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A proposed ordinance would bring a new entertainment area to a space behind Whiskey Row in downtown Louisville.
If approved, the ordinance would create an Entertainment Destination Center on Washington Street between First and Second streets called Whiskey Alley.
It would offer outdoor music and dining, along with alcoholic beverage options.
The ordinance says Whiskey Alley would create a better experience for people visiting the nearby KFC Yum! Center and Kentucky International Convention Center.
The proposal is set be discussed and assigned to a committee at Thursday's Metro Council meeting.
