LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A proposed ordinance is gaining attention in Louisville with mixed opinions even before its fully discussed in Metro Council.
Councilwoman Nicole George (D-21) is one of the sponsors of an ordinance that she says "cleans up" an existing ordinance centered around camping in Louisville parks and blocking public ways. If passed as written now, the new ordinance would make it unlawful for people to store personal belongings on public streets, alleys or sidewalks, unless otherwise permitted.
Councilman Bill Hollander (D-9) is concerned about the proposed change.
"This new section is really just extraordinarily disturbing," said Hollander.
Some believe it would particularly impact the city's homeless community, leaving personal belongings outdoors.
"I've been homeless where you have to carry everything you own with you and when you lose those things it is a serious, serious set back," said Shameka Parrish-Wright, director of Vocal Kentucky.
But George says the proposed changes are not looking at anyone's housing status. The ordinance begins by saying "Whereas, public space should be accessible to everyone, appropriately sourced, and managed; ..."
"What the ordinance seeks to do is be able to ensure equitable access of public space to everyone," said George. "And really what informs that is the fact that I serve a lot of areas where there's a lot of environmental unjustice, meaning there's a lot of public space that's unmanaged and a lot of opportunity for inappropriate use to public space through that."
The new ordinance would also expand the time the city has to reach an area before it's established as a camp, from 48 hours to 72 hours.
"The positive changes is that it allows for more consistency like a consistent response whether that's from Metro, from our outreach community, from our parks for instance," George said.
Still, some in the community believe this proposal isn't the answer.
"This ordinance and the proposed changes will not be effective and it will hurt the wrong people," Parrish-Wright said.
George says she welcomes feedback and looks forward to discussion in Metro Council.
"I appreciate that this is getting extra eyes from my colleagues, from folks in the community," George said. "That's how you get an ordinance to be better."
The proposed ordinance will first go to the Parks Committee, and then go to Metro Council.
