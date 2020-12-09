LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There is another push to end discriminatory practices against renters in Louisville.
Mayor Greg Fischer signed an ordinance into law Wednesday that gives more protections to people looking for a new home.
"Under the new law, a person cannot be turned down for housing based on their arrest or conviction history, homeless status, source of income or military service record," a news release from Fischer's office said.
The measure was approved by Louisville's Metro Council before being signed by the mayor.
The city already has protections in place for renters based on factors such as race, religion, disability and sexual orientation.
