LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 2020 general election is just over two weeks away, but the push to get voters to the polls is not slowing down.
Members of Louisville's Urban League, Until Freedom, and the Louisville branch of the NAACP met at Petersburg Park on Saturday to encourage Newburg residents to get out and vote.
The event, which kicked off on Tuesday when early voting opened, is called "Protest to Power" and includes a pep rally and caravan to different polling locations.
The caravan made it's way to the Kentucky Expo Center on Saturday so people who may not have a ride or can't make it during the week could take advantage of early voting.
Organizers say it's all about voter engagement in the Black community.
"We want them to come out and make sure they are engaged with voting, and to get them energized," Sharlis Montgomery, with the Louisville Urban League, said. "You can vote early, we want everyone to vote early and not wait until November the third. So from now until November the second, you got four locations to go to, so that's why we're out. Just give me a little music, get on up and follow us to the polls."
The caravan will continue for the next two weeks on Saturdays leading up to the Nov. 3 election.
For more information about the caravans, click here.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.