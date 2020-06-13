LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dozens of protesters against racial injustice convened Saturday evening outside Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer's house for what was billed as a "barbecue."
Some people set up grills and brought food outside Fischer's home near Cherokee Park in the Bonnycastle neighborhood after a flyer circulated social media asking people to attend a peaceful barbecue. Others held signs reading, "Black Lives Matter" and, "Justice for Breonna Taylor," a black woman who was shot and killed by Louisville Metro Police officers in March when they executed a search warrant at her apartment.
Officers told WDRB News there was a crowd of approximately 30 at one point, but they didn't stay for long.
It's unclear who organized the barbecue protest, but LMPD officers blocked off roads around Fischer's house using dump trucks and tow trucks in anticipation of a crowd.
LMPD told the protesters they were welcome as long as they stayed in the street and off private property.
Groups of demonstrators in cars have driven by Fischer's house and honked their horns on different occasions over the past two weeks.
