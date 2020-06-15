LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Protesters blocked downtown Louisville intersections during the morning commute early Monday, forcing people to find alternate routes to work.
About a dozen protesters showed up around 8 a.m. Monday and used vehicles to block Sixth Street between Jefferson and Liberty streets. More protesters showed up throughout the morning.
The protesters, shouting "No Justice, No Peace," eventually blocked several intersections around Metro Corrections and Metro Hall and said they have no plans to stop until the Louisville Metro Police officers who fired the shots that killed Breonna Taylor in a drug raid in March are terminated. Some protesters laid down in the street and refused to let people pass. Others approached cars that tried to come through and told them to turn around.
This is the first time protesters have blocked city streets so early. They said they are tired of asking and are now demanding that the officers involved in the raid be fired.
Chris Will with Formation In Racial Justice, one of the organizing groups at Monday's demonstration, said after weeks of protests and demands still not met, they decided to do more to show officials they're not backing down. He's also encouraging people to set up tents in Jefferson Square Park and camp out there. He referred to the area as "ground zero."
"I know they're probably tired of it, but at the same time, we're not," Will said. "At this point, if you're going to come out here and be mad about people protesting, get mad about y'all passing a bill in somebody's name but haven't even fired the cops. that makes no sense."
Protesters moved their vehicles around 11:30 a.m. and gathered at Jefferson Square Park. Not long after, acting LMPD Chief Robert Schroeder showed up to address protesters. There were some tense moments when protesters began converging around Schroeder and shouting demands, but there was no violence.
"We are fine with protesters using Jefferson Square Park for protests, but we need that space to stay safe for everyone," Schroeder said during a news conference Monday afternoon.
He played a video from earlier in the day that showed a car trying to pass through an intersection being blocked.
"What you just saw there was very dangerous for everyone involved," he said. "In one of these cars was a pregnant woman who was simply trying to get to her destination. That's why I went out this morning to speak with protesters."
Metro Council President David James also spoke with protesters Monday morning near the park. He told WDRB News that some of the demonstrators had spoken with Schroeder on Sunday night and were given permission to stay in Jefferson Square Park as long as things remained peaceful.
According to James, some Metro employees (not police) asked some of the protesters to leave the area around Jefferson Square Park on Monday morning. That's when they began blocking the intersections. James said Schroeder's presence and willingness to speak with the protesters is a step in the right direction.
"Chief Schroeder is doing something that the former chief would have never done, and never did," James said. "And even though they were expressing their anger and frustration to him, he listened to it. He understands it. I've spoken to him several times about that level of frustration and anger."
According to Mayor Greg Fischer, the tents can remain downtown as long as things remain peaceful and people don't block sidewalks and roads.
"We support peaceful protests, we continue to support people's right to be in the park and we're going to use our power to make that happen," Fischer said.
WDRB News spoke with some people who traveled to Louisville from out of state, and they said they plan to stay "as long as it takes." Others said they're from Louisville but still wanted to camp downtown to show their support for the protests.
During that afternoon press conference, LMPD said there have been several complains of car caravans blocking traffic at night. Police said cars are not allowed to block traffic for large periods of time, and officers will help direct traffic when needed.
Schroeder also said the bomb squad is investigating an explosion that happened downtown. He said no details are available to be released on that yet.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.