Until Freedom protesters at South Central Park on Aug. 25, 2020. The group had planned to march on the LMPD training academy on Taylor Blvd., but changed plans after finding it barricaded. It's part of a series of protests calling for the arrest of the LMPD officers involved in the shooting death of Breonna Taylor in March 2020.
Protesters with the social justice group Until Freedom during a protest march on Aug. 25, 2020, calling for the arrest of the officers involved in the shooting death of Breonna Taylor in March 2020.
Protesters with Until Freedom face off with Louisville Metro Police on Central Avenue near the U of L Stadiums. Aug. 25, 2020
Protesters organized by the social justice group Until Freedom at South Central Park in Louisville, Ky., Aug. 25, 2020, before a planned march to LMPD training academy on Taylor Blvd.
Until Freedom Protesters at South Central Park, Aug. 25, 2020.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hundreds of protesters marched through Louisville on Tuesday, blocking streets and chanting through megaphones in a the ongoing effort to get justice for the death of Breonna Taylor at the hands of three Louisville Metro Police Officers.
A national social justice group, Until Freedom, organized the march, which started at South Central Park. As part of what it's calling "Good Trouble Tuesday, the group promised "civil disobedience" Tuesday at the final demonstration of the four-day "BreonnaCon" event.
The group left the park around 2:30 p.m. and walked several blocks, stopping at the intersection of Central Avenue and Taylor Boulevard. Protesters sat in the middle of the street while others chanted "No lives matter until black lives matters," among other things. A few took a large, purple banner featuring Taylor's face and used it to cover the Churchill Downs sign at that intersection.
LMPD officers met them there, some dressed in tactical gear and lining the street. Maj. Aubrey Gregory, who heads the LMPD special operations division, walked through the crowd, talking to protesters and relaying his team's plans.
Officers formed a line at the west end of the Central Avenue overpass, blocking protesters from moving east toward Floyd Street. Many took a seat there, surrounded by officers.
LMPD Chief Robert Schroeder said the decision was made not to allow group to continue on Central Avenue past Floyd Street to Crittenden Drive, saying the area was too dangerous for the crowd with increased traffic and interstate ramps.
A large group left the area around 4:15 p.m., headed toward Jefferson Square Park in downtown Louisville.
As of 5 p.m., Schroeder said there have been 64 arrests, charged with obstructing the roadway and disorderly conduct. Schroeder said those that blocked Central Avenue ignored orders from officers on scene and remained there after given the opportunity to leave the area. Police continue to line Central Avenue, keeping protesters on the sidewalk.
An Until Freedom leader said dozens of people wearing bright green vests are there to provide a "service to the movement," blocking traffic at intersections and protecting protesters while they march. The leader told the "marshals," as they're being called, that they want them to deescalate situations so that police officer don't get involved.
Until Freedom instructed all protesters to write down a number of an attorney on their arm in the event they're arrested.
In his daily news conference from Frankfort, Gov. Andy Beshear said LMPD is in communication with Kentucky State Police in case the local agency needs assistance. He said he understands that people are weary with protesters, but Taylor’s family and the community have suffered a tragedy and have had to wait even longer to get the facts in the case.
“We need some finality in this investigation,” Beshear said. “Ms. Taylor’s family deserves to know the truth.”
Barring that, the governor said that the state needs at least an explanation as to why the investigation has not yet been completed and what is still missing.
Until Freedom has been characterized in the past for its non-violent demonstrations. Group members pledge to continue those non-violent, direct-action protests in what they say is the spirit of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Rep. John Lewis.
Until Freedom has been holding a variety of events throughout the week under the umbrella of "BreonnaCon," a push for their view of justice in the Breonna Taylor case. Their members organized a demonstration last month outside Attorney General Daniel Cameron's home in Louisville. Eighty-seven people were arrested that day, including NFL player Kenny Stills, a wide receiver for the Houston Texans, and Porsha Williams of "Real Housewives of Atlanta."
The group has moved its national operations to Louisville, and Until Freedom Co-Founder Angelo Pinto said they'll stay as long as needed.
"We're staying until something happens," he said. "We moved here because we want to get justice for Breonna Taylor and ... we must see the needle of justice move. Otherwise, we’ll be sticking around."
IMAGES | 'Until Freedom' protesters descend on Louisville for 'Good Trouble Tuesday'
TARC will suspend all service at 6 p.m. Tuesday because of the protests.
This story will be updated.
WDRB News Reporters Kate Springer, Dalton Godbey, Travis Ragsdale and Chad Mills contributed to this report.