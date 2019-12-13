LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Pleasure Ridge Park High School staffer was sent to the hospital Friday after an altercation with students, according to a letter from Principal Kim Salyer.
Details on the incident are scant. The district, which provided Salyer's letter, did not immediately respond to multiple questions about what happened at the school Friday and the parties involved, though spokeswoman Toni Konz-Tatman indicated in an email that the injured person is not a teacher at the school.
Salyer wrote in her letter to PRP families that a staff member was injured "during an altercation amongst students."
"JCPS Security and EMS immediately responded and our staff member was taken to the hospital where he was treated and is expected to be OK," Salyer wrote. "The responsible parties have been disciplined according to district policy and appropriate legal charges are being filed."
