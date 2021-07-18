LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - Five years ago, a Louisville family lost their son after he was murdered at a spotlight.
On the anniversary of his death, his family still has no answers.
Brandon Hansford, 29, was shot at killed after dropping off a friend just after midnight on July 18th, 2016.
While stopped at the intersection of Graston Avenue and Upper Hunters Trace, Hansford was approached and shot five times through the window.
His car accelerated, crossed traffic and crashed into a nearby home.
Police initially thought they were responding to the crash but then found Hansford dead inside the car.
“I was very close with my son, of course I was. He was my only child and it has been rough — it's been really rough,” Brandon Hansford’s mother Kathy Hansford said.
For three years, Hansford’s case has been cold. No arrests have been made and his mom says with each day passing, she knows finding the killer will get more difficult.
“It's like there's no hope,” said Kathy Hansford.
Hansford worked at Auto Zone and left behind a three-year-old son who will soon turn 9 years old.
She has no doubt the shooter is still out there and several people know what happened.
Until her son gets justice, she waits, holding her son’s wallet in her hands — waiting for the day the case is solved.
“I put out there - please come forward. You can be anonymous - you don't have to tell them anything except what you know,” Hansford pleaded.
If you know anything about this case you are asked to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.