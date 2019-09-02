LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A group of neighbors in PRP say they've been overrun with thieves this summer, rummaging through cars on the hunt for items to steal.
People living in the Greenfield neighborhood, off Terry Road in Pleasure Ridge Park, say they've heard from about 15 of their neighbors about car break-ins over the past two months.
"We're really concerned that this is just the first step of crime that could become even more dangerous," Jennifer Cundiff said.
Most of the intrusions have come from car doors being left unlocked. Surveillance cameras captured a number of those as seemingly young adults or teenagers checked car doors and rummaged through cars in the middle of the night.
Recently, Cundiff and other neighbors say they've been locking their doors but the thieves keep coming back.
"I'm afraid that if it doesn't stop, the people that are doing this might run across a neighbor that is going to try and take it into their own hands," Cundiff said.
For months, Louisville Metro Police have warned residents throughout Jefferson County of the dangers of leaving car doors unlocked overnight. Officers have made a mantra out of a "9 p.m. routine" message to make sure all cars are locked each night.
Clarissa Hart had her car broken into just a few weeks ago. Thieves only made away with a car charger, but the incident was captured on her surveillance camera.
"I didn't even know they did it until I went out and got in my car and you could tell they didn't want to close it hard," she said. "It's all over Louisville and we know that but we just want it to stop."
As far as Hart and Cundiff know, none of the people seen on video have been arrested.
Anyone with tips on these cases, can call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD (5673).
