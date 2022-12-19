LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The lights, ornaments and garland are only part of what gets us into the Christmas spirit. There's also a soundtrack to the season.
"Santa Claus is Coming to Town," "Last Christmas," "Grandma Got Run Over," are all songs we sing whether we want to admit it or not.
But there's one, that rises back to the top of the charts every December.
"Mistletoe, by Justin Bieber?" asked one woman on Bardstown Road.
Think less "Prince of Pop," and more "Queen of Christmas."
"All I Want for Christmas is You," by Mariah Carey was a 1994 holiday hit, heard around the world, that we can't seem to quit.
There are TikToks about it and memes, and those who love it "a latte" even created a drink this season at Heine Brothers.
"It just came to me, Mariah Cherry!" said Lindsay Robinson, operations manager at Heine Brothers.
The drink is a smooth blend of white chocolate, espresso, cherry, and "youuuu."
"It has been one of our top sellers for the last couple of weeks," Robinson explained.
It's more of a glass half empty feeling for others, when the song comes on. Perhaps you'd call it a case of "Resting Grinch Face."
"You either love it or you hate it," said Robinson.
Why is that? Dr. Michael Cunningham is an expert in the feels. The psychologist and U of L professor is a brave man. He took a deep dive into the lyrics.
He thinks Mariah lovers see the song as a tradition.
"They might have grown up to this," Cunningham said. "It may be part of the background, feeling of family and home, and they might just enjoy it."
For the haters, who have the same look on their face when hearing the song, as we all did during Mariah's New Year's Eve performance a couple years back, it's a bit more complicated.
First, the actual words.
"I don't want Christmas presents, I want you as my Christmas," Cunningham said. "Wrap you up and give you to me. She sounds a little bit like a female stalker. She doesn't indicate why she's attracted to this guy."
Then, there's how much you hear it.
"It's a little like a pebble in the shoe," Cunningham explained. "You get a pebble in your shoe, and it's a little irritating. If you leave it in, it will get more and more irritating over time, until it drills a hole in your foot."
Wherever you stand on the Christmas anthem, you will hear the ear worm at some point, and it will live in your head for at least for a little while. Consider it Mariah's present to you. No returns!
