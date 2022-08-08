LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After a year of discussions, an Indiana commission has some new ideas on how to improve public health.
In a more than 100-page report, the Governor's Public Health Commission outlined several recommendations for the state.
"This impacts every citizen across the state. It impacts our local health department — how they’re governed — and all counties, all 92 counties in the state of Indiana, so it’s very impactful," said Madison, Indiana Mayor Bob Courtney, a member of the commission.
The commission was created in mid-2021 after Governor Eric Holcomb enacted an executive order. Its members are made up of just over a dozen leaders primarily in government and healthcare, who looked at ways to improve the state's public health. Members met monthly to discuss.
"It was a great experience. I represented all the mayors across the state of Indiana," said Courtney.
The report focuses on six areas related to overall public health: funding, workforce, governance and infrastructure, data and analytics, emergency preparedness, and childhood and adolescent health.
In total, the report includes more than 30 recommendations between those categories.
"We looked at options, how to bring better health options to the community, but at the end of the day, it's choices that make the difference on our health," Courtney said.
According to the report, Indiana's life expectancy is declining.
"The state of Indiana, unfortunately, ranks extremely low with regards to the health of its citizens and peers," Courtney said. "So again, I commend Gov. Holcomb to say, if we are going to have a bright future for the state of Indiana, it's got to start with healthy residents."
Courtney said the commission also focused on an economic element, hoping to create a healthier workforce. He said overall, funding is key.
"The primary recommendation is, we've got to make a greater level of investment to have the outcomes we want. And people have to have the buy-ins to make healthier choices," Courtney said.
The next step is to see if these recommendations eventually become reality.
"Now it's really in the hands of Gov. Holcomb and his team to look at it, look at the recommendations, identify what he feels is prudent for the state moving forward," Courtney said.
The recommendations will form the basis of proposed legislation for the 2023 legislative session.
To read the full report, click here.
