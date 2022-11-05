LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) --Cats and kittens were front and center on Saturday to raise awareness for a good cause.
The 5th annual "Purrs in the City" arts, crafts and vintage fair was held at Park United Methodist Church in Jeffersonville.
It featured more than 40 local craftsman and artists, with much of the theme centered around cats and their adoptions.
There were homemade goods like quilts and ceramics.
The Animal Protection Association, a no-kill shelter, received 100% of the proceeds.
"It's important when we have events for us to bring some of the cats and the kittens to the venue so people can see, 'So why are we hear today?' You're here to help us support the over 270 cats that we take in each day," Denise Koenig, with the Animal Protection Association, said.
On average, it costs about $180 to get a cat ready to be put up for adoption.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.