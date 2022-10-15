LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Soccer fans sent another message on Saturday night in response to sexual abuse allegations involving Racing Louisville's former coach.

While Louisville City FC played Hartford Athletic FC, fans displayed signs reading "Arrest Holly," "Silence is no longer an option," "You knew," and "Louisville's shame." 

It comes after an investigation into the National Women's Soccer League revealed former coach Christy Holly sexually abused former player Erin Simon. Fans still are calling for Racing Louisville President James O'Connor to resign.

"We haven't heard from the club," said Robin Pryor, Lavender Legion president. "We've heard from James O'Connor some recycled letter from some language that he used to us last year, we heard a players statement but we haven't heard any kind of collective statement from the front office or anybody else who was involved in this last year.

"I'm here to make sure when he looks out in the crowd tonight he sees the blips of teal as a little reminder of 'hey you're still not doing what's right.'"

Some fans protested on Saturday by refusing to buy concessions or team merchandise.

