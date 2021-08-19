LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Racing Louisville will advance to the Women's Cup Championship after an exciting win over the Chicago Red Stars.
A Racing-record crowd of 7,310 was on hand to see the game Wednesday night at Lynn Family Stadium.
Racing Louisville got on the board first with a goal from Ebony Salmon in the 10th minute.
Chicago tied it in the 57th minute, and the game ended in regulation tied at one.
Each team earned a point in the NWSL standings.
In the sixth round of PK's, Racing's Katie McClure snuck in the game-winner. 5-4 the final.
Bayern Munich also won in PK’s, beating Paris St. Germain 2-2 (5-4).
Racing Louisville FC will now play Bayern Munich FC on Saturday at 6:00 p.m. at Lynn Family Stadium for the Women’s Cup trophy.
The Women’s Cup’s third-place game takes place at 3:00 p.m.
Tickets are available at TheWomensCup.world.
