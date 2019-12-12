LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Radcliff mom is behind bars after police say she severely beat her 8-year-old son in the face with a plastic bat.
According to court documents, 33-year-old Dante Moore was arrested by the Radcliff Police Department on Wednesday evening.
Police say three other juveniles in the home saw Moore hit her 8-year-old boy in the face with the plastic bat. Both Moore and the victim said it was done as punishment for stealing.
The boy said he couldn't remember how many times his mother hit him in the face with the plastic bat, but it was "a lot." Police say he had a swollen lip, bruising about his lip and it "hurt when he talked."
Two of the other children in the home had slight bruising on their shoulders from getting "a spanking," according to police.
The children were removed from the home and placed in the custody of Child Protective Services.
Moore was arrested and charged with first-degree criminal abuse of a child. She is currently being held in the Hardin County Detention Center.
Copyright 2019 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.