LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Those who are planning to attend the sold out Railbird Festival in Lexington later this month will be required to either be vaccinated against COVID-19 or have a negative COVID-19 test.
Organizers say to get into the music festival at Keeneland, attendees are required to bring either a proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result that was taken within 72 hours of the festival.
The safety of our patrons and our staff is our number one priority. As such, a full COVID-19 vaccination or negative COVID-19 test results will be required to attend Railbird 2021. pic.twitter.com/kt6EGELBZd— Railbird Festival (@RailbirdFest) August 6, 2021
Those who are unvaccinated are also being asked to wear a mask throughout the two-day festival on Aug. 28 and Aug. 29.
My Morning Jacket, Dave Matthews Band, Leon Bridges and other bands are performing at the event.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.