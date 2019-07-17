LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- To help keep drivers safe around train crossings, a railroad company has started sending tips on a traffic app for smart phones.
Norfolk Southern is partnering with Waze, a popular traffic app that provides driving directions and real-time traffic updates. Drivers who use the app will soon begin receiving railroad safety tips on their mobile devices.
Norfolk Southern said it's committed to cutting down on the number of crashes involving trains and passenger vehicles.
Since 2000, 40 incidents between trains and cars have been reported at 12 crossings in east Louisville alone.
