LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Special agents from Norfolk Southern Railroad have been going door to door in Louisville, warning residents about the dangers of walking along railroad tracks.
The reason: Kentucky is ranked as one of the worst states for railroad injuries and deaths. As of 2018, Kentucky was 11th on that list - almost making the top ten.
Norfolk Southern police spent Wednesday passing out pamphlets, hoping to educate the public. One thing many people may not know: it's actually a crime to cross railroad tracks at spots that are not designated crossings, even if you're just walking across for a shortcut.
Officials are also searching for homeless camps to make sure people there are set up at a safe distance away from the tracks. It's considered trespassing to be on track property, not to mention it's extremely dangerous.
"A train going 55 mph will take at least a mile to stop and they can only go straight, they can't swerve out of the way to try to avoid somebody," said Hugh McCormack, the manager of special investigations at Norfolk Southern.
"So the most they can do is lay on their horn, hit the whistle and throw the train into emergency which means setting up all the breaks to stop the train as quickly as possible."
McCormack also warns that people may not hear the train, despite the loud whistle and horn because people wearing headphones cannot hear it.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.