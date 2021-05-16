LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Construction work to improve ramps as part of the Sherman Minton Bridge project will begin soon.
The project is intended to extend the life of the 59-year-old bridge that carries six lanes of traffic over the Ohio River, connecting Louisville and New Albany.
It's estimated that the long-term repairs, which includes the replacement or refurbishment of bridge decks, rehabilitation of structural steel elements and installation of new lighting, among other improvements, will extend the life of the bridge up to 30 years.
Once construction starts, it's expected to continue for about two weeks, leading up to the first phase of major bridge work. After the completion of the ramp improvements, lane restrictions on the Sherman Minton Bridge will begin -- possibly sometime in June.
According to a news release, the construction will affect various ramps and interstate lanes, which include:
- Interstate-65/Interstate-265 Interchange
- I-265 east to I-65 south ramp
- I-65 south is reduced to two lanes at the I-265 overpass
- I-64/I-265 interchange
- I-265 to I-64 west ramp
- I-64 east to I-265 ramp
- I-64 westbound is reduced to two lanes at Captain Frank Road
The construction will require some shoulder restrictions and reduced speed signs will be posted. Traffic will be reduced to two lanes in each direction for painting and deck replacement.
At least 70,000 vehicles travel across the bridge every day.
