LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Your commute across the Sherman Minton Bridge will soon be slowed by construction.
Repairs are set to begin in early June.
Officials with the project say eastbound and westbound sides of the bridge will be down to two lanes when the work starts.
But before that, crews will make improvements to some of the ramps leading to the bridge. Those include the Interstate 65 to Interstate 265 and Interstate 64 to I-265 interchanges. That work will start May 17 and is expected to last about two weeks.
