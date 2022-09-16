LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A longtime Louisville restaurant has closed its Norton Commons location.
A sign posted on the door of Ramsi's Café says the location is now closed.
"Thank you for the love and support you showed us," the sign reads. "You will be missed. Please visit us at Ramsi's Café Highlands."
The Norton Commons location opened in early 2021. No reason was given for its closure.
The restaurant has been a Bardstown Road staple for nearly 30 years.
