LEXINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) — A pet shop in Lexington is searching for two people accused of stealing a rare reptile, according to a report from LEX18.
Most Value Pets store shared surveillance video Saturday, where owners say a couple came in and took a "monkey tail skink."
One of the videos shows a woman appearing to slip the animal into her purse.
The shop said the reptile is one of the few captive bred species in the country, who often visits schools and birthday parties to educate children.
"Losing him has left a huge hole in our heart," the pet store wrote.
Anyone with information is asked to reach out to the store management at 859-219-0056 or contact Lexington Police at 859-258-3600.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.