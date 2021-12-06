LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Social media and depression are connected, according to recent studies, and one local doctors said it comes partly from posts of seemingly perfect lives.
"We see an artificial reality in them," said Dr. Stephen Taylor, chief medical officer of UofL Health Peace Hospital. "It looks so different from what we experience personally, because our own lives are not that clean. Nobody's life is that clean, but it looks that way in the social media view."
A recent study surveyed around 5,400 adults, and their risk of depression rose after using Snapchat, Facebook and TikTok, three popular social media sites.
The findings were published in JAMA Network Open.
Doctors said social media should not be used as a replacement for in-person interaction. They also recommend logging off for an extended period of time can help.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.