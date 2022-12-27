LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Adults and children alike rely on life-saving blood donations throughout the year, and now is a critical time for the Red Cross to collect.
This is an annual tradition for many donors at the 45th annual Holiday Hero Donorama at the Kentucky Fair and Exposition Center. The Red Cross said, given the winter storm and other viruses circulating, the need for donors is even greater.
"The winter months are always a little bit lower," said Amber Youngblood with the American Red Cross. "Whether people are getting sick or traveling for the holidays, we are always trying to have this holiday drive to help make the difference in the lack of the winter donor months."
The Red Cross said its goal is for 550 people to donate blood during the event Tuesday and Wednesday. Officials are reminding people that it's a short, easy process to donate some blood, an action that really does save lives.
During the season of giving, give the most important gift - #BeTheLifeline patients need by donating blood at the @WLKY 45th annual Holiday Hero Donorama 12/27-28 at @kyexpocenter! Sched. an appt. today: https://t.co/8HLaNEHkcI pic.twitter.com/RvyKiT09iH— Kentucky Red Cross (@KYRedCross) December 26, 2022
Susan Crockett, who was at the Expo Center on Tuesday, said she donates frequently because of what she and her husband went through with their son, Noah. When he was 2 years old, they found he had a rare blood disease that required dozens of blood transfusions throughout his treatment to save his life.
He's now healthy and interested in Monster trucks like other 8-year-old boys. But his parents said they're grateful for donors, because, without donations, their family could have looked a lot different.
"It's crucial to do it," Crockett said. "Even if it doesn't affect you, it absolutely affects other people. ... "We knew it was important but we didn't realize how important it was until we had Noah. And now, we make sure we donate every chance we can."
The blood drive runs until 5 p.m. Tuesday and again starting at 10 a.m. Wednesday. For more information on the blood drive, click here.
