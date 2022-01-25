LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The American Red Cross is once again renewing calls for blood donations as supply "remains at dangerously low levels" during its "first-ever" blood crisis.
The nonprofit said Tuesday that winter weather challenges the ability for the organization to recover "from the worst blood shortage in more than a decade" with blood drives being forced to cancel across the country.
As a thank you through February, Krispy Kreme is giving a dozen free donuts to donors who show a donation sticker or donor card.
To schedule an appointment to donate blood, click here. Appointments can also be made by downloading the American Red Cross Blood Donor app, or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (733-2767).
Donors must have a blood donor card, driver's license or two other forms of ID when they check in.
For more information about donating blood, including age requirements and other restrictions, click here.
To find a blood drive near you, click here.
The Red Cross also needs volunteers to help with blood collections and drives. Information about volunteering can be found by clicking here.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.