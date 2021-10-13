LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A party lasting several days is bringing back "mud, music and mayhem."
The "Redneck Rave" will be held this weekend at Mammoth Cave and it'll last from noon Thursday until noon Sunday.
The same event took place over the summer and brought chaos. The Edmonson County Sheriff arrested 14 people, and 48 people faced charges ranging from drug offenses to assault and strangulation.
The "Redneck Rave" will be held at Blue Holler Offroad Park and tickets are available on Eventbrite.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.