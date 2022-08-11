LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman stopped by a West Louisville farmer's market to honor National Farmer's Market week.
The American Farm Market on West Market near 23rd Street features produce grown by participants in a Catholic Charities program. Common Earth Garden provides refugees a place to grow culturally significant foods for their families and friends.
The program is also available for residents of West Louisville who have limited access to farm fresh vegetables. Currently, more than 400 families grow crops on 16 acres at seven different areas across Louisville.
"This is an amazing convergence of community right here in the West End of Louisville that brings really nutritious locally sourced foods to neighborhoods that need and deserve it and its being created by immigrant farmers who have moved to this country to make it their home," Lt. Governor Coleman said.
Last year, growers harvested 500,000 pounds of produce.
