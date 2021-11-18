LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- When the 2022 Kentucky Derby Festival takes place next year, it'll include the 49th running of the mini marathon and the 21st edition of the full marathon.
The Norton Sports Health Training Program is also returning with in-person training for both events. The free 15-week training will take place from Jan. 15 through April 23.
The program includes a complete training guide, in-person weekly group runs, hill and track work, yoga and nutrition. The first 800 people who register will also receive a free T-shirt.
“The Norton Sports Health Training Program is the best way to train, get connected with other participants and stay on course for the Festival’s road races,” KDF Race Director Chris Martini said in a news release. “Whether it’s your first race, or one of many, this program will help you meet your goals and cross the finish line.”
Orientation is set for Jan. 13., 2022, at the Kentucky Derby Museum. Participants will be able to register for timeslots to attend the kick-off, and there will also be a walk-through to maintain social distancing and adhere to COVID-19 safety protocols.
Registration is open online.
