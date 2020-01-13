LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- REO Speedwagon will perform at the Iroquois Amphitheater this summer.
In a release, the park announced that the classic rockers will be in Louisville on Friday, July 31 at 8 p.m.
REO Speedwagon has a string of hits including "Can’t Fight This Feeling," "Time For Me To Fly," "Roll With The Changes," "Keep On Loving You" and "Take It On the Run." Frontman Kevin Cronin and bandmates Bruce Hall (bass), Neal Doughty (keyboards), Dave Amato (guitar), and Bryan Hitt (drums) have toured the globe nearly five decades.
Tickets will go on sale on Friday, Jan. 17. For info, CLICK HERE.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.