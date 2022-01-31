LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Rep. Joni Jenkins, D-Shively, Kentucky's minority floor leader, isn't seeking re-election, and she said her decision was prompted by recent statewide redistricting.
The GOP supermajority released its new maps for Kentucky last month following the 2020 Census. Her southwest portion of Jefferson County, District 44, has new boundaries going more north and reducing its reach east.
Jenkins said it also means the population is more diverse and she no longer looks like the majority of her constituents.
An in an interview Monday with WDRB News, she called for more diversity in the General Assembly.
"So many times, there are issues that we talk about in the General Assembly that affect people differently," Jenkins said. "And if you don't have folks of all races, of all genders, of all backgrounds around the table, sometimes, a voice gets lost in that."
Despite making history as the first female floor leader of either caucus and with nearly 30 years as a representative, Jenkins withdrew her filing for re-election.
"Over the years, how many young girls have come up to me and said, 'I never thought about being in politics, but I see you up there and you're doing it?'" she said. "So I think it's important for people to see somebody who looks like them."
The Kentucky Democratic Party filed a lawsuit Friday against the new maps, arguing they are unconstitutional. And Monday, a judge ruled the case will be heard on Feb. 10.
Regardless, Shively Mayor Beverly Chester-Burton is now running un-opposed.
Jenkins said she first asked Chester-Burton if she had someone to recommend for the seat, thinking Chester-Burton wanted to continue as mayor.
"'Do you know anybody from Shively that would fit here?' And she's like, 'Well, me,'" Jenkins said.
Jenkins said Chester-Burton is an ideal candidate and expects a smooth transition next year.
"She doesn't need advice from me," Jenkins said. "She knows how to represent constituents. She's an educator. She brings a great deal of expertise on local government and education to this position."
House Speaker David Osborne released a statement on Jenkins' decision.
“Since taking the Oath of Office in January of 1995, the House Minority Floor Leader has devoted her legislative career to advocating for the people of her district and providing a voice for Kentuckians across the Commonwealth," he said. "Her extraordinary work on behalf of women and children has brought attention to the challenges our state faces, while her willingness to work across the aisle has provided an opportunity to seek meaningful solutions. Leader Jenkins always puts people before politics and while we have not always agreed, I have never doubted her commitment. While Joni’s decision to retire at the end of this term saddens me, I wish her the very best.”
As for Jenkins, she still has a full legislative calendar to get through this session.
"It was never my intention that I fell in love with issues, around state government. I fell in love with how much we can make a difference in people's lives," she said. "But it does make a difference who sits in the seats. It does make a difference that every voice is heard. No one should be left behind."
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.