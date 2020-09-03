LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Greek houses on Indiana University's campus have seen an alarming spike in COVID-19 cases, and now most of the houses are under quarantine.
While dormitory positivity rates have stayed around 2%, the rates at fraternities and sororities in Bloomington have jumped to higher than 20%. And in at least one case, it's more than 80%. As a result, the Monroe County Health Department has ordered 30 of the 40 houses to quarantine.
"We felt it was important to alert students and parents that we don't consider based on our best public health advice these houses to be safe living environments at this point," Indiana University Bloomington Provost Lauren Robel said.
About 2,600 students live in Greek, Evans Scholars and Christian Student Fellowship houses on campus out of the more than 40,000 students at IU Bloomington.
Because the houses are owned and run by national organizations, the university doesn't have the authority to close them. But they are urging students to re-evaluate living in Greek Housing. IU doesn't have room to put those 2,600 students in different living quarters, so they'd like those students to quarantine at home.
One silver lining cited by IU: Almost all of the students who have tested positive have been asymptomatic.
