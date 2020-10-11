LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Before the new school year even started, the pandemic was already testing school districts like JCPS. It's not only back to school for students and teachers, but parents, and two qualified grandparents are hitting rewind.
From PRP High School to their nearby home, teaching again wasn't exactly part of the plan. After nearly two decades, former principal Charles Miller and his wife and fellow teacher, Carmen are coming out of retirement. "I said, 'do you think we could possibly help our grandchildren?' He wasn't too gung-ho about it. So, I had to twist his arm a little," said Carmen.
Like so many homes, their kitchen turned into a classroom. Cousins Nathan, Isabella, Olivia, Charlie and Miller are classmates, and school lunches just got better. "I'm usually the lunch boy. So, I usually go out. I think they're going to have PRP Pizza today," said Charles.
Monday through Friday, the grandparents are now disciplinarians. "They're here until about 2:30. I have to tell you the truth. When they leave, we both stretch out on the couch and take a nap," said Carmen.
NTI learning isn't without its challenges. "They teach us about some stuff about technology," said Charles.
It's all As from this clan. "Whenever they do help, they're a huge help. So, I'd say A," said 12-year-old Charlie Miller.
"I think it makes it a lot easier, considering the fact that they used to work at a school, and they're really helpful, and it's really nice to have them," said 11-year-old Olivia Slone.
"They think that we can teach I guess. and they do listen sometimes," said Charles.
These retired educators say they feel for JCPS. "I think we've both been on the firing line. We realize what risk teachers and students take if we went back before we needed to go back," Carmen said. "Hopefully things will get better, and kids can resume their normal lives."
For now, this family is enjoying this invaluable time they know they won't get back. "I love seeing my grandchildren every morning that's really a blessing," said Carmen.
