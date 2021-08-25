LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The reward to help find the person who shot and killed a Jefferson County deputy has increased.
The Elizabethtown Police Foundation's Board of Directors approved a $5,000 donation towards the reward fund in Deputy Brandon Shirley's murder — bringing the total reward to $80,000.
The ATF, FBI and Louisville Metro Police Foundation also donated to the reward fund.
Shirley was shot and killed on Aug. 5 in an ambush while working an off-duty security job in Shively.
Police have since released images of a truck they believe is connected to the shooting. It's a light-colored 2002 or 2005 GMC or Chevy truck.
Anyone with information in the case is asked to call the FBI, ATF or the Louisville Metro Police crime tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
