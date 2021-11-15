LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After two years without a library, Middletown officially has a new place to check out books.
The Middletown Library celebrated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday morning as it reopened at its new location on Shelbyville Road across from Kroger.
The 5,200-square-foot building features sections for kids and adults with 25,000 books and other materials, as well as a computer center with free WiFi. It will also feature plenty of quiet spaces for reading and studying, as well as programs and classes for adults and kids.
The Middletown library was previously located in the East Government Center, but it was closed due to budget cuts in 2019. The new library has been in the works for two years as the city tried to find the funds to reopen. Finally, thanks to help from Metro Council members and a lease for a building the city of Middletown already owned, the library found its new home.
The City of Middletown will allow the library to use the space rent-free while Metro Government covers all operating costs.
"We're not worried about losing our lease here," Middletown Mayor Byron Chapman said Monday. "We're not worried about expiring or rent going up, because the city said, 'OK library, you can have the library and building. All you gotta do is maintain the library full-time.'"
The project cost $1.2 million, and renovations took 10 months. The library is open Monday through Saturday.
