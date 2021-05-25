LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Ring doorbell security camera was rolling when a thief used tools to remove it from a business in the Highlands neighborhood over the weekend.
It happened around 4 a.m. Sunday on Dundee Road, near Douglass Loop, at a business called Stix-N-Stones, which posted a video of the theft on the Ring network and on its neighborhood Facebook page.
In the clip, a man can be seen using a shirt to partially cover his face as he removes the doorbell.
No arrests have been reported. If you recognize the man in the images, you're asked to call the LMPD crime tip line at 502-574-LMPD. Callers can remain anonymous.
