LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Commission on Human Rights released a statement Friday saying it's "gravely concerned" about the escalation in reported antisemitic incidents in the state. And it's calling on community and political leaders to help recognize and condemn antisemitism in Kentucky.
A comment made by a Kentucky politician earlier this year highlights the issue. During a committee hearing about negotiating a lower price for a jail lease, Sen. Rick Girdler (R- Somerset) said, "We got a representative up here, see if you could Jew them down on the price, I don't think that's the right word to use, drop them down I guess."
Mindy Haas, director of the Jewish Federation of the Bluegrass, said his words were offensive.
"Anytime you use the terms 'Jew them down' or other derogatory terms, it is hurtful," he said.
The Kentucky Commission on Human Rights released a statement this week saying:
"Whether it was the shocking comments and deliberative actions this legislative session in Frankfort, or the disturbing and hateful antisemitic mailer in a house of representatives primary race, this has become a statewide and dangerous issue. ... words have consequences, and unfortunately, these hateful words and actions have resulted in numerous incidents of threatening and targeting individuals and leaders in our Jewish community."
Haas said here are usually 10-12 reported incidents in a year, but now, there are hundreds and she said Jewish congregations like Adath Israel in Lexington are on high alert. The organization is part of the Temple's campus, and Haas said she's heard the hate directly from people who have called their office.
"It’s hard to hear those words, as a Jewish woman, to know there are people that hate me and hate my children and hate my family, my neighbors, and hate my community so much that they would rather not see us here anymore," Haas said.
The commission wants people to know there is a zero-tolerance policy for hateful acts in Kentucky and it's committed to eliminating antisemitism in every form.
