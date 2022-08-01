LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- When it comes to natural disasters in eastern Kentucky, usually the first event that comes to Kentuckian's minds is the flood of '57 — residents say what happened last week in Breathitt County was worse.
At Troublesome Creek, right off Highway 476 near Perry County, the water has taken items down Highway 476 to a destination unknown.
We have spent the day in eastern Kentucky covering the aftermath of last week’s historic flood. The people here have suffered a lot, but they’re resilient and tough. Even those that lost their house are trying to help others @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/FZ3zwTEI3D— Conroy Delouche (@ConroyDelouche) August 2, 2022
Trailers were tossed across the water, which resembled a raging river, and countless homes were destroyed along Troublesome Creek. Everything from a washer, parts of houses and dressers were also seen floating down the creek.
Doug Sizemore, who has lived along the creek for more than 50 years, said the water never got close to his home.
"Then it poured and poured," Sizemore said. "I went to sleep about 11:30, got up at 2:30 and it was already under the house. In two hours, it probably raised 30 feet.... in five hours it raised 50 feet probably."
When the creek rose early Thursday morning, it destroyed his house. Sizemore has recovered a few pictures, including of his wife, Eula, who died last year.
Just down the road on Highway 476 in Perry County, Ed Southwood was eating his lunch on the hood of a borrowed truck. That’s because he had nowhere else to go — his home, garage, and vehicles were destroyed in the flood. At least six of his neighbors died in the flooding. In eastern Kentucky, the death toll rose to 37 as another round of storms hit the disaster areas on Monday.
"Material things don't matter when it comes to a life," Southwood said.
The Breathitt County Attorney’s office is open this week to help residents access any resources they may need.
This story may be updated.
