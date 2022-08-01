LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Another round of storms hit disaster areas in eastern Kentucky on Monday, and the death toll rose to 30 as search and rescue operations continue in communities trying to recover from massive flooding, Gov. Andy Beshear said.
In Knott County, 16 people have been killed including four children. Seven of the dead are from Breathitt County, two from Clay County, two from Letcher County and three from Perry County.
Hundreds of people remain unaccounted for, Beshear said. More than 12,000 customers remained without power, many because their homes and businesses have been destroyed or aren't fit for habitation. Shelters were housing at least 300 people.
Parts of eastern Kentucky received between 8-10.5 inches of rain over 48 hours last week, and the National Weather Service said radar indicated up to 4 inches of rain fell Sunday in some areas. More severe storms were possible across all the counties affected by the flooding, Beshear said.
"If things weren't hard enough on the people of this region, they're getting rain right now," Beshear said Monday morning during a briefing in the capital.
Floyd, Magoffin, Knott and Pike counties remain under a flash flood warning early Monday. “There is severe storm potential today in all of the impacted areas, and that is just not right. The most risk is on the northernmost point of the impacted areas, but it is very unstable,” said Beshear.
The governor canceled a trip to Israel that had been scheduled for later this week, saying "I cannot be overseas while the people of eastern Kentucky are suffering."
Meanwhile, nighttime curfews were declared in response to reports of looting in two of the devastated communities: Breathitt County and the nearby city of Hindman in Knott County.
Breathitt County Judge Executive Jeff Noble declared a countywide curfew from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., County Attorney Brendon Miller said Sunday evening in a Facebook post. The only exceptions will be for emergency vehicles, first responders and people traveling for work.
"I hate to have to impose a curfew, but looting will absolutely not be tolerated," the post said. "Our friends and neighbors have lost so much — we cannot stand by and allow them to lose what they have left."
Hindman Mayor Tracy Neice also announced a curfew Sunday night, from sunset to sunrise, due to "excessive looting," WYMT-TV reported. Both curfews will remain in place until further notice, officials said.
President Joe Biden declared a federal disaster last week to direct relief money to flooded counties, and sent Federal Emergency Management Agency officials to coordinate directly in the recovery.
As of Monday, there have been 12,035 donations to the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund, totaling $1,534,308.30. To donate, visit TeamEKYfloodrelieffund.ky.gov. The fund is fully transparent and the first distribution of funds will go toward paying for each victim’s funeral.
Beshear also announced that he is ordering flags at all state buildings to fly at half-staff for one week to honor the victims of the flooding.
“I encourage businesses, individuals and organizations throughout Kentucky to do the same,” the Governor said. “Let’s make sure we’re recognizing the loss our people have been through.”
He said he would also be lighting the Capitol dome and Governor’s Mansion green, which Beshear said is the color of compassion. He did the same during the pandemic.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All Rights Reserved.