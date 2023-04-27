LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There was another big investment in electric vehicles announced in Kentucky on Thursday.
Gov. Andy Beshear's office said EV-maker Rivian will invest $10 million in a remanufacturing facility in Bullitt County.
The company plans to upgrade its current facility in Shepherdsville to support electric trucks.
“Kentucky’s manufacturing and EV industries have seen unprecedented growth recently,” Beshear said in a news release. “Continued investment in our key industries is critical for our immediate and long-term economic success. Rivian is an outstanding company that has been a major player in our state’s manufacturing and EV sectors, and this expansion is an exciting next step for the company here in the commonwealth. I look forward to their continued success here.”
Rivian currently stocks replacement parts at the facility. The plant will be updated to a full remanufacturing facility to support the warranty, repair and service footprint of the company's EV trucks.
The project will create more than 200 full-time jobs. The announcement comes as crews build Ford's Blue Oval Battery plant, another EV project in Glendale.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.