LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Construction on Ford's BlueOval SK battery plant in Glendale, Kentucky, hit a milestone on Wednesday.
The final piece of structural steel was put into place on plant No. 1.
Company representatives held a topping out ceremony Wednesday morning. Several people signed the beam, and it was lowered into place.
There will eventually be two plants at the site just outside of Elizabethtown in Hardin County. Together, they will create about 5,000 jobs.
The $5.8 billion, 1,500-acre campus is being built near Interstate 65 in Glendale as part of a $11.4 billion investment from Ford and South Korean battery-maker SK Innovation. It's expected to open in 2025.
