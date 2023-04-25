LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Elizabethtown Community and Technical College (ECTC), BlueOval SK and Ford broke ground on a new training center in Hardin County.
Tuesday, Gov. Andy Beshear joined the school and the companies for the groundbreaking.
The steel framing is already up at the 42,000-square-foot training facility, anticipated to open in spring 2024.
The facility will be used to develop skilled employees for the BlueOval SK battery plant, which is expected to open in 2025 and employ 5,000 people.
