GLENDALE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As construction continues, people in Hardin County are still learning what life might look like with a multibillion-dollar battery plant as their neighbor.
The BlueOval SK battery plant in Glendale has been under construction for six months, but as construction moves along, people who live nearby said they're left with unanswered questions.
Representatives for the project took questions during a community meeting Tuesday evening at Old East Hardin Middle School, but resident Doug Hagan was left unsatisfied.
"We've got a few concerns, like I mentioned," Hagan said. "There's a lot of things I feel they've done backwards."
Hagan owns a business across the street from the site, on the north side of the plant. He also lives across the street, on the south side. He said both his home, and his business, have been covered in dust from construction.
"It's just covered in red clay and dirt and I don't think it's unreasonable to ask them to try and clean it, cause they've devalued it significantly," he said.
Eric Grubb, director of New Footprint Construction, Ford Land, said there aren't any plans right now to address Hagan's concerns about the dust, but it's something they can look into. Grubb said water trucks are brought to the construction site frequently, to wet and compact the dirt down. Grubb said other nearby construction projects have had issues with dust.
Other residents brought up concerns about traffic, including a semitruck getting stuck on nearby train tracks that caused a train to derail. Partners with BlueOval SK pointed out that truck, was not affiliated with its project.
Some people mentioned the narrow roads as a concern, and traffic congestion when workers come and go from the plant.
Panel members representing the project said traffic-related concerns would be best handled by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
BlueOval SK's HR team said they're still working on what salaries and pay will be for employees.
"We are partnering with different organizations to really understand the trends in this area, what wages will be, so we're not ready to share those wages with you yet," said Neva Burke, director of Human Resources for BlueOval SK.
Despite that, jobs for the site have already been listed online. The company is looking for people with a range of skills, from engineering, technical work, HR and several other backgrounds to fill an anticipated 5,000 jobs.
BlueOval SK said it is a goal to provide a positive employee experience, but said it will support and work with any efforts to organize a union, as it does at other plants with United Auto Workers.
Some, from Louisville, see the battery plant as an opportunity to expand the workforce beyond Hardin County lines, and offer people in west Louisville an opportunity.
"We can support trade opportunities for individuals to come out and actually participate in the building of the plant, as well as the infrastructure that's going to be needed to be built around the plant," Matthew Harrel, CEO of APK Development, said.
BlueOval SK said it's looking to provide transportation from places like Louisville and Bowling Green for employees.
The $5.8 billion, 1,500-acre campus is being built near Interstate 65 in Glendale as part of a $11.4 billion investment from Ford and South Korean battery-maker SK Innovation.
Grugg said the plant is operated on an electric grid separate from the residents. Therefore, rolling blackouts should not be a concern.
Ford said the batteries made at the plant — in partnership with SK Innovation — will go into both Ford and Lincoln vehicles made at the company's assembly plants in North America. Ford expects at least 40% of global sales to be electric vehicles by 2030.
Representatives said the hope is to continue working with the community ahead of the plant's opening in 2025.
