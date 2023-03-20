LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There are scheduled road closures in Glendale, Kentucky, this week after a train derailed March 16.

Last week, a semi got stuck on the train tracks in the center of the town on Kentucky 222, also known as Glendale-Hodgenville Road, around 3 p.m. Twenty-one CSX cars were derailed because the train had to brake to avoid the truck.

The derailment happened on Thursday afternoon in the center of town, after a semi got stuck on the tracks. 

KY 222 in Glendale reopened on Monday around 8 a.m., according to KYTC.

Crossing repairs by railroad company crews at KY 1136 on the northern side of Glendale and KY 222 will require additional blockages this week. KY 1136 will be blocked on Tuesday, while KY 222 will be blocked on Wednesday, according to KYTC.

KYTC said motorists should plan an alternate route regardless of the time of day.

