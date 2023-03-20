A train derailed Thursday afternoon in Glendale, Kentucky, after a semi got stuck on the tracks at Kentucky 1136, also known as Gilead Church Road. Image courtesy Preserve Glendale Kentucky page on Facebook.
GLENDALE TRAIN DERAILMENT - 3-16-2023 - COURTESY JERRY LAWSON 1.png
Aerial images show a train derailed Thursday afternoon in Glendale, Kentucky, after a semi got stuck on the tracks at Kentucky 1136, also known as Gilead Church Road. Image courtesy Jerry Lawson.
DRONE VIEW OF GLENDALE TRAIN DERAILMENT - 3-16-2023
Aerial images show a train derailed Thursday afternoon in Glendale, Kentucky, after a semi got stuck on the tracks at Kentucky 1136, also known as Gilead Church Road. (WDRB photo)
Damage caused by Glendale train derailment.jpg
The Cabin at Glendale suffered damage from a train derailment in Glendale, Kentucky on March 16, 2023. (WDRB image)
GLENDALE TRAIN DERAILMENT - 3-16-2023
The Cabin at Glendale suffered damage from a train derailment in Glendale, Kentucky on March 16, 2023. (WDRB image)
GLENDALE TRAIN DERAILMENT - 3-16-2023
The Cabin at Glendale suffered damage from a train derailment in Glendale, Kentucky on March 16, 2023. (WDRB image)
KY 222 in Glendale reopened on Monday around 8 a.m., according to KYTC.
Crossing repairs by railroad company crews at KY 1136 on the northern side of Glendale and KY 222 will require additional blockages this week. KY 1136 will be blocked on Tuesday, while KY 222 will be blocked on Wednesday, according to KYTC.
Crossing repairs by railroad company crews at KY 1136 on the northern side of Glendale and KY 222 in downtown Glendale will require additional blockages this week.-KY 1136 Tuesday-KY 222 WednesdayMotorists should plan an alternate route regardless of the time of day.###