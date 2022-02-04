LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Now that snow and ice have stopped falling across Kentucky and Indiana, road conditions are improving.
Interstates around Louisville are in reasonably good shape with a few patches of snow. The roads have been treated, so the surface is wet, which is a bigger concern as temperatures begin to drop to near single digits on Friday night.
Secondary roads in metro Louisville are covered in slush, and neighborhood roads are likely not plowed or treated but most are driveable, according to WDRB reporter Lexie Ratterman. She said roads in Oldham County were not in great shape on Friday morning.
Things are getting cleared quickly! This is Newburg Rd. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/CcbvdjgLqe— Lexie Ratterman (@LRatterman_WDRB) February 4, 2022
Louisville's Metro Public Works said the public staying off the roads during the winter weather helped it treat roadways quickly. "Empty roads have permitted our Metro Snow Team to work even harder and more efficiently; plowing and applying hefty amounts of salt and calcium chloride mix. Currently, Metro roads are slick but passable at very low speed," said spokesman Sal Melendez in a release.
Road crews in Louisville will continue working around the clock. You can check progress on which city roadways been plowed and salted on the Metro Public Works snow routes map. Click here.
People staying off the roads kept emergency calls down. Louisville Metro Emergency Services said from 8 a.m. Thursday to 8 a.m. on Friday, there were 1,664 calls to 911 compared to the previous week's total of 1,845. Despite the icy conditions, MetroSafe numbers show few accidents were reported.
