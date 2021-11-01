LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A four-month roadside signage project identifying the "Daniel Boone Bike Route" was officially completed Monday.
According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), the route stretches across 10 counties and 15 communities. It's part of U.S. Bicycle Route 21, which is a national route that goes from Cleveland to Atlanta.
Almost 350 signs were installed for the bicycle path.
"Kentucky roads are shared roads and we hope the signs encourage residents and tourists alike to get out and enjoy the scenic historical bike route," Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray said in a news release.
KYTC said the state is ranked as one of the top five states with the most miles on the U.S. Bicycle Route system. U.S. Bike Routes 21 and 23 connected in Berea.
"While we are located in the center of this new bike trail, we want to call attention to the importance of preserving the history and of the entire length of the first road into Kentucky, which was blazed in 1775 by Daniel Boone," Berea Mayor Bruce Fraley said in a news release.
To view a digital map of the bike trail, click here.
