LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A very good girl with an important job is celebrating a big birthday.
Roo, U of L Hospital's trauma facility dog, celebrated her first birthday this weekend.
She works with patients and their families, as well as hospital staff and first responders.
Hospital officials say Roo helps patients heal, and gives hospital staff and first responders a morale boost during challenging times or times of crisis.
Roo has only been with the hospital for a few months, but they say she's already made "a big difference." She and her human, Jenny, a trauma social worker at the hospital, help in the overall treatment of patients and staff.
